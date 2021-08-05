The Joint Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Record Financial Results, Raises All Elements of Guidance

- Grows Revenue 61%, System-wide Sales 64%, and

Financial Highlights: Q2 2021 Compared to Q2 2020

Grew revenue 61% to $20.2 million.

Increased system-wide sales 1 by 64%, to $87.8 million.

Reported system-wide comp sales 2 of 53%.

Posted operating income of $2.0 million, compared to $259,000.

Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million, compared to $1.1 million.



Q2 2021 Operating Highlights

Sold 63 franchise licenses, compared to 11 in Q2 2020.

Increased total clinics to 633 at June 30, 2021, 555 franchised and 78 company-owned or managed, up from 592 at March 31, 2021. Opened 36 new franchised clinics, compared to 12 in Q2 2020. Opened 5 greenfield clinics, compared to 1 in Q2 2020. Acquired 8 previously franchised clinics, compared to no activity in Q2 2020.





“Our business model continues to deliver strong financial results,” said Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. “In the second quarter, we broke records in franchise license sales, clinic openings, and system-wide sales driving all-time highs for the first half of the year. The six-month total for franchise license sales rose to 89, up from 35 and 75 for 2020 and 2019, respectively. The clinic openings for the first six months of the year increased to 54, up from 30 and 29 in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Additionally, system-wide sales reached 64% year-over-year, up from 2% and 34% in the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.”

“More importantly, our future is even brighter. These trends support long-term growth, which we expect to continue to accelerate and build upon our financial foundation. Already, we have opened 6 greenfield clinics in 2021, and we anticipate a faster pace in the latter half of the year. Based on performance and activity, we raised every element of our guidance. We continue to march toward our goal of 1,000 open clinics by the end of 2023, which we expect to be a tipping point for national brand recognition to drive growth at an even faster pace. Combined with the large and expanding chiropractic care market opportunity, we believe in our long-term ability to increase stakeholder value.”

1 System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated or managed by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.

2 Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30: 2021 Compared to 2020

Revenue was $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting a greater number of clinics, continued organic growth and the favorable comparison to revenues during the beginning of the pandemic in the prior year period. Cost of revenue was $2.0 million, compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting the increase in franchised clinics and the associated higher regional developer royalties and commissions.

Selling and marketing expenses were $3.1 million, up 76%, driven by an increase in advertising fund expenditures from a larger franchise base and the timing of the national marketing fund spend as well as an increase in local marketing expenditures by the company-owned or managed clinics. General and administrative expenses were $11.6 million, compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in payroll and related expenses to support revenue growth and a greater number of clinics. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expenses during the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 were 57% and 68%, respectively, reflecting improved leverage in the operating model. The improvement is not expected to continue at that level in following quarters due to the opening of four greenfields at the end of June, the anticipated pace of more greenfields openings in the latter half of the year, and the related up-front expense of those openings.

Operating income was $2.0 million, compared to $259,000 in the second quarter of 2020. Income tax benefit was $666,000, compared to an expense of $118,000 in the second quarter of 2020. The income tax benefit was primarily driven by excess tax benefits from the exercise of stock options. Net income was $2.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $116,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million, compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net (gain)/loss on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30: 2021 Compared to 2020

Revenue was $37.8 million for the first half of 2021, compared to $26.2 million in the same prior year period. Operating income and net income were $4.0 million and $5.0 million, compared to $1.0 million and $931,000 in the first half of 2020, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.2 million, compared to $2.8 million in the same prior year period.

Balance Sheet Liquidity

Unrestricted cash was $18.5 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $20.6 million at December 31, 2020. The change reflects net cash provided by operating activities of $9.0 million offset by $8.9 million of investing activities consisting of acquisitions, greenfield developments, and IT capital expenditures, as well as the $2.7 million repayment of the Paycheck Protection Program loan in March 2021.

Raised 2021 Guidance

Due to strong second quarter 2021 revenues, as well as increased franchise openings and greenfield activity, management raised all elements of its 2021 financial guidance.

Revenue is now expected to be between $77.0 million and $79.0 million, up from the May 6, 2021 guidance of between $73.5 million and $77.5 million. The updated mid-point reflects a 33% increase compared to $58.7 million in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA - which includes the impact of a greater number of greenfields that will be more heavily weighted in the second half of the year - is expected to be between $12.5 million and $13.5 million, up from prior guidance of between $11.0 million and $12.5 million. The updated mid-point reflects a 43% increase compared to $9.1 million in 2020.

The expected number of franchised clinic openings has increased to be between 90 and 110, up from 80 to 100. The updated mid-point reflects a 57% increase compared to 70 in 2020.

The expected number of company-owned or managed clinic increases, through a combination of both greenfields and buybacks, has increased to be between 25 and 35, up from 20 to 30 clinics. The updated mid-point is 7.5 times greater than 4 opened in 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes a presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base. Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important measures used by management to assess financial performance, as management believes they provide a more transparent view of the company’s underlying operating performance and operating trends. Reconciliation of net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the table below. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, bargain purchase gain, net (gain)/loss on disposition or impairment, and stock-based compensation expenses. The company defines EBITDA as net income before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flows from operations, as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as measures of financial performance and the ability to meet debt service requirements, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with the company’s financial statements filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy and our operations (including temporary clinic closures, shortened business hours and reduced patient demand), our failure to develop or acquire company-owned or managed clinics as rapidly as we intend, our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics, and the other factors described in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated or revised for any material changes described in any subsequently-filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,521,042 $ 20,554,258 Restricted cash 313,303 265,371 Accounts receivable, net 2,805,387 1,850,499 Deferred franchise and regional development costs, current portion 973,224 897,551 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,590,448 1,566,025 Total current assets 24,203,404 25,133,704 Property and equipment, net 12,418,496 8,747,369 Operating lease right-of-use asset 15,232,136 11,581,435 Deferred franchise and regional development costs, net of current portion 5,042,889 4,340,756 Intangible assets, net 6,176,429 2,865,006 Goodwill 5,128,302 4,625,604 Deferred tax assets 9,388,264 8,007,633 Deposits and other assets 474,782 431,336 Total assets $ 78,064,702 $ 65,732,843 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,160,642 $ 1,561,648 Accrued expenses 1,143,858 770,221 Co-op funds liability 313,304 248,468 Payroll liabilities 4,624,414 2,776,036 Debt under the Credit Agreement 2,000,000 — Operating lease liability, current portion 3,605,458 2,918,140 Finance lease liability, current portion 79,752 70,507 Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue, current portion 3,162,710 3,000,369 Deferred revenue from company clinics ($2.9 million and $2.6 million attributable to VIEs) 4,366,186 3,905,200 Debt under the Paycheck Protection Program — 2,727,970 Other current liabilities 551,035 707,085 Total current liabilities 22,007,359 18,685,644 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 14,297,918 10,632,672 Finance lease liability, net of current portion 99,772 132,469 Debt under the Credit Agreement — 2,000,000 Deferred franchise and regional developer fee revenue, net of current portion 14,708,216 13,503,745 Other liabilities 27,230 27,230 Total liabilities 51,140,495 44,981,760 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 14,406,148 shares issued and 14,375,362 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 14,174,237 shares issued and 14,157,070 outstanding as of December 31, 2020 14,405 14,174 Additional paid-in capital 43,142,391 41,350,001 Treasury stock 30,786 shares as of June 30, 2021 and 17,167 shares as of December 31, 2020, at cost (761,265 ) (143,111 ) Accumulated deficit (15,471,424 ) (20,470,081 ) Total The Joint Corp. stockholders' equity 26,924,107 20,750,983 Non-controlling Interest 100 100 Total equity 26,924,207 20,751,083 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 78,064,702 $ 65,732,843





THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Revenues from company-owned or managed clinics $ 11,433,072 $ 6,856,807 $ 20,903,933 $ 14,151,102 Royalty fees 5,332,618 3,268,653 10,101,862 6,986,883 Franchise fees 623,655 523,964 1,319,082 1,036,716 Advertising fund revenue 1,518,908 930,795 2,893,650 1,988,413 Software fees 786,037 631,198 1,546,574 1,276,922 Regional developer fees 214,434 213,424 432,390 421,066 Other revenues 310,074 164,952 569,271 373,177 Total revenues 20,218,798 12,589,793 37,766,762 26,234,279 Cost of revenues: Franchise and regional development cost of revenues 1,786,833 1,275,191 3,411,404 2,692,682 IT cost of revenues 251,705 92,450 392,450 161,115 Total cost of revenues 2,038,538 1,367,641 3,803,854 2,853,797 Selling and marketing expenses 3,132,715 1,783,666 5,622,043 3,838,954 Depreciation and amortization 1,443,018 693,400 2,612,884 1,347,649 General and administrative expenses 11,614,444 8,541,108 21,701,047 17,235,358 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 16,190,177 11,018,174 29,935,974 22,421,961 Net (gain) loss on disposition or impairment (44,260 ) (54,606 ) 20,508 (53,413 ) Income from operations 2,034,343 258,584 4,006,426 1,011,934 Other expense, net (16,373 ) (25,243 ) (37,909 ) (29,581 ) Income before income tax (benefit) expense 2,017,970 233,341 3,968,517 982,353 Income tax (benefit) expense (665,992 ) 117,756 (1,030,140 ) 51,821 Net income $ 2,683,962 $ 115,585 $ 4,998,657 $ 930,532 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.01 $ 0.35 $ 0.07 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.01 $ 0.34 $ 0.06 Basic weighted average shares 14,290,697 13,980,984 14,234,929 13,935,829 Diluted weighted average shares 14,927,451 14,491,639 14,901,863 14,487,083





THE JOINT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 4,998,657 $ 930,532 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,612,884 1,347,649 Net loss on disposition or impairment (non-cash portion) 109,519 1,193 Net franchise fees recognized upon termination of franchise agreements (81,196 ) (50,312 ) Deferred income taxes (1,380,631 ) (2,756 ) Stock based compensation expense 530,058 466,473 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (954,888 ) 635,605 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (24,423 ) (35,789 ) Deferred franchise costs (881,891 ) 2,498 Deposits and other assets (53,096 ) 4,406 Accounts payable (162,524 ) (141,327 ) Accrued expenses 130,609 406,986 Payroll liabilities 1,848,378 (784,505 ) Deferred revenue 1,757,294 (317,053 ) Other liabilities 565,779 572,795 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,014,529 3,036,395 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of AZ clinics (1,925,000 ) — Acquisition of NC clinics (2,325,000 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (3,238,959 ) (1,986,367 ) Reacquisition and termination of regional developer rights (1,388,700 ) — Payments received on notes receivable — 80,441 Net cash used in investing activities (8,877,659 ) (1,905,926 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of finance lease obligation (38,593 ) (23,509 ) Purchases of treasury stock under employee stock plans (618,154 ) (3,774 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,262,563 387,920 Proceeds from the Credit Agreement, net of related fees — 1,947,352 Proceeds from the Paycheck Protection Program — 2,727,970 Repayment of debt under the Paycheck Protection Program (2,727,970 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,122,154 ) 5,035,959 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,985,284 ) 6,166,428 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 20,819,629 8,641,877 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 18,834,345 $ 14,808,305 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,521,042 $ 14,573,266 Restricted cash 313,303 235,039 $ 18,834,345 $ 14,808,305

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Data: Net income $ 2,683,962 $ 115,585 $ 4,998,657 $ 930,532 Net interest expense 16,373 25,243 37,909 29,580 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,443,018 693,400 2,612,884 1,347,649 Income tax (benefit) expense (665,992 ) 117,756 (1,030,140 ) 51,821 EBITDA 3,477,361 951,984 6,619,310 2,359,582 Stock compensation expense 283,564 216,080 530,058 466,473 Acquisition related expenses 39,373 — 45,346 — (Gain) loss on disposition or impairment (44,260 ) (54,606 ) 20,508 (53,413 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,756,038 $ 1,113,458 $ 7,215,222 $ 2,772,642







