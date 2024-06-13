Can joins Germany camp as squad photograph finally taken

Germany's Emre Can warms up with his teammates during the team's final training session, in preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Late call-up Emre Can joined the Germany squad on Thursday in the official squad photograph, a day before the hosts kick off Euro 2024 against Scotland in Munich.

The 30-year-old Borussia Dortmund captain takes the place of Bayern Munich youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic, who has been ruled out of the tournament with an infection, which reports say is tonsillitis.

Can also takes Pavlovic's number 25 jersey. He is not expected to start against Scotland with Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gündogan and Robert Andrich set to be the midfield trio.

The Germany squad completed their final training session in northern Bavaria before travelling to Munich. All 26 players were available.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann will hold a news conference later.

Gündogan, who will captain Germany for the first time at a tournament, told reporters: "If we get off to a good start, we'll get momentum on our side. Then people will be much more positive and will be able to carry us even further."

Hungary and Switzerland are also in Group A.