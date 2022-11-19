After joining Eagles, Ndamukong Suh ready to chase another ring

Suh ready to help Eagles chase a ring in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ndamukong Suh has pretty much done it all.

The Eagles’ newest player is the oldest on the roster at 35, he’s been a five-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion and has made over $166 million in his 13-year career.

So what keeps him going?

“Championships,” Suh said. “That’s what keeps me going, having the opportunity to play for one. This team has done an amazing job thus far and I feel like I can come in here and help. But first I gotta get acclimated and go from there.”

The Eagles added Suh this week and he joined his new team on the practice field for the first time on Friday afternoon, sporting his new No. 74.

It’s not like Suh had to be convinced to come out of retirement to join the Eagles. He was always interested in continuing his NFL career, but he wasn’t going to play for just anyone.

“I want to have an opportunity to earn a ring and celebrate that with my family and especially my teammates and the people I did it with,” Suh said. “For me, it’s important that I’ve been able to have amazing accolades just from a standpoint as an individual but it’s more than that at this particular stage in my life.”

With the Eagles, he hopes to have a chance to pick up his second Super Bowl ring and he’ll get to do it on a team where he feels at home. Suh said his preexisting relationships in the NovaCare Complex went a long way.

He was once teammates with cornerback Darius Slay, who generously offered to let Suh crash at his house. Suh has been friendly with Fletcher Cox for years and they had previously talked about joining forces. And Suh has been with Eagles VP of player performance Ted Rath in Detroit, Miami and Los Angeles.

Heck, Slay even told Suh last season that he should come to Philly. It took a while, but he’s finally here.

In Philly, Suh joins a defensive room with a ton of experience and talent. The Eagles have seven players on their D-line who have made a Pro Bowl; five of them are over the age of 30. A former No. 2 overall pick, Suh has spent his entire career as a starter and most of it as a star.

But on Friday, he said he was happy to play whatever his role is on this team.

“I’m not here to take anybody’s position,” he said. “I’m here to support and be a supporting cast member from all levels.”

Right after his first practice as a member of the Eagles, Suh wasn’t yet sure if he was going to play on Sunday, saying that’s up to the coaches. No matter what, the Eagles might need to ramp up his usage as the rest of the season goes on because Suh hasn’t played since the 2021 playoffs. But there’s no question he takes care of his body and can play through just about anything.

Suh is extremely proud that he’s never missed an NFL game with injury. The only two games he’s missed in his previous 12 years in the league came from suspension.

The Eagles expect Suh to help bolster their defensive line rotation. And it seems like just about everyone is happy Suh landed in Philly.

Except his mom.

Suh said his mother, Bernadette, is mad at him right now for returning to the sport.

“My mom has never been happy about me playing football since I was a little kid,” Suh said. “She wanted me to stay away from American football. I grew up playing European football, as they call it. She’s always been scared. I’m here baby so she’s always worried about it.”

Sorry, mom. He’s got another ring to win.

