Join us for PFT Live at 1:00 p.m. ET from Phoenix

Phoenix is the place to be for all things NFL this week, and we’re smack dab in the middle of the place to be in the place to be — the Phoenix Convention Center and Radio Row. Even though it’s currently every bit as much TV as radio.

Yesterday’s show (available on demand via Peacock and wherever you get your podcasts, with clips littered throughout this location) focused mainly on the game and the news of the day. Charean Williams and Myles Simmons joined Chris Simms and me for a couple segments.

Starting today, you’ll be hearing from more and more people who aren’t regularly working under the PFT umbrella.

Today’s show includes visits from Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, and our good friend Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. We’ll start the show with our good friend and NBC colleague Peter King, who recently rode to work with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni in advance of Sunday’s game.

Tomorrow and Thursday, things will ramp up even more, with some of the biggest names in the NFL.

Everything gets started at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, SiriusXM 85, and Sky Sports NFL (where we’re live all week). See you then. Or see us then. Or whatever. Just watch and/or listen.

