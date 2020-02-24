Join the Official NASCAR Fan Council

Ever wonder how you, the fan, might be able to make your voice be heard and potentially have an impact on NASCAR?

Let us introduce you to the Official NASCAR Fan Council.

RELATED: How to join, more info

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you’re unfamiliar, it’s actually been around since 2008, and it allows our biggest fans a way to communicate directly with the NASCAR organization, providing feedback on things that matter to them. The Official NASCAR Fan Council provides the opportunity for fans to share their opinions directly with NASCAR to help shape the future of the sport.

Fan Council Logo

The Fan Council gets the chance to give feedback on the following topics:

• Race feedback (results, broadcast, track experience)

• Rule updates, schedule changes

• New, current or potential sponsors

• Favorite drivers, tracks

• Race advertisements before they air

“We have 25,000 people who are part of the NASCAR Fan Council. They are a representation of our most avid fans and we talk to them on an every week basis,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said on a 2019 episode of the “Dale Jr. Download” podcast. “We’ve had a fan council for 10 years, it has grown and it’s still one of the most important things that we do. … Listening to the fans is incredibly important to us because they have their finger on the pulse.”

The Official NASCAR Fan Council is the only place that NASCAR fans can speak directly to the sport and have their opinions count. The Official NASCAR Fan Council is run by our Fan Insights team, which receives thousands of messages a month.

The Fan Council is free to join, and members can remain on the Council as long as they like, as long as they actively participate by providing feedback when requested. While not every member receives every survey, members can expect to receive at least two surveys per month.

For consideration, any new members should be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. resident and be passionate about NASCAR. Fans can also refer others to join by directing them to submit a request at www.nascarfancouncil.com by clicking the “Interested in joining?” button.