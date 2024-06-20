Joilton Lutterbach admits juicing after scrapped UFC Saudi Arabia fight vs. Shara Magomedov: ‘I preferred to take the risk’

It’s not often fighters openly admit taking performance-enhancing drugs, but it appears Joilton Lutterbach has.

Lutterbach (38-10 MMA, 0-0 UFC) was scheduled to step in on short notice to face Shara Magomedov (12-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) at UFC on ABC 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+) on Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but was pulled from the fight due to a failed drug test. Replacing him will be Dana White’s Contender Series alum Antonio Trocoli.

Lutterbach initially revealed that the anti-doping commission pulled him from the fight because of a substance found in his urine. Now he has admitted to juicing months before, thinking his system would be cleared once he got the surprise UFC call.

“Thank you for all the messages of affection during this difficult time. I actually used Juice 3 months ago and had no idea that I would sign with the @ufc. I could have hidden in the mountains or gone to Thailand to hide as many do and are not tested, but I preferred to take the risk and believe I was clean and fit to fight I signed the contract 3 weeks ago and so I figured I was in the clear. My case will be analyzed by Combat Sport anti-doping and Sub Zero will certainly be frozen for a few months without fighting or freezing anyone. I would like to say sorry to the @ufc and to my opponent Shara. I will be frozen and not dead. I will be back soon! 🧊😌🖤.”

Lutterbach, a 48-fight MMA veteran, has stayed busy competing at Karate Combat, muay Thai and kickboxing throughout his career. His MMA career has seen stints in promotions such as KSW, Cage Warriors and the PFL.

