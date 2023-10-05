Johnstown's Osborne keeps muscling his way into opponents' backfields

JOHNSTOWN ― Kaynen Lindsey might have been exaggerating a bit, but he wasn't too far off.

"He must have 20 tackles in the last two games," Johnstown's stellar senior tailback said about classmate and defensive tackle Levi Osborne, after the Johnnies beat Newark Catholic 36-24 on Saturday at White Field.

Osborne, a linebacker last year, moved up front this fall and wears number 21, not typical of a defensive lineman. But at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, he's also not the size of a typical defensive lineman.

That hasn't mattered, especially of late, as the Johnnies (3-4, 2-0) have won two straight and put themselves squarely into the Licking County League-Cardinal Division title picture.

On Saturday, he led Johnstown with five tackles, two assists and two tackles for loss, and was part of one of the biggest plays of the game, as he and classmates Jacob Myers and McKaden Thomas stuffed an NC ball carrier for no gain on 4th-and-goal at the 1. The Johnnies then drove 99 yards in 17 plays for the clinching touchdown. Myers, Camren Davis and Evan Smith also had tackles for loss.

In the 26-14 homecoming win against rival Northridge two weeks ago, Osborne came through with eight tackles, one assist and three tackles for loss. And in Week 4 against Licking Valley, he had seven tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.

"He works in the weightroom, every day, and gives all he can, every play," Lindsey said. "He's a strong guy, and you can see the growth in him, from last year to this year."

The light came on for Osborne during the off season.

"At the beginning of the summer, I got into it way more than last year," he said. "With it being my senior year, I had to work harder to get better, and I've definitely improved. I'm playing way better, with better technique, and I've gotten stronger."

Coach Mike Carter has certainly seen the difference.

"He's a very strong young man, a very determined young man," he said. "He plays with a lot of heart, and he loves this team. He really epitomizes this team, with how hard he works and the way he plays."

After an offensive slump that saw them score just once during a three-game stretch, the Johnnies have kicked their vaunted ground game back into gear. Lindsey's 242 yards and 30 carries Saturday pushed him to a Licking County-best 1,094 yards with 11 touchdowns.

But defensive improvement has also triggered a turnaround.

"Towards the beginning of the year, we were getting beat and our confidence was bad, but the last couple of weeks, our defense has really jumped it up," Lindsey said. "They've definitely stepped up at the right time of the season."

Johnstown now finds itself tied with Heath for the LCL-Cardinal lead, and will look to keep pace with the Bulldogs Friday when the seniors play their final home game in Frank H. Chambers Stadium against contending Utica (5-2, 1-1). But even after the big win Saturday, the Johnnies weren't looking past anything other than Monday's practice.

"I know I keep saying this, but we have to get better, every day," Carter said. "That's how we've gotten to this point. We have to improve every day, and fix our mistakes."

Concluded Lindsey: "We have to win out, but first, we have to win the day, every day," he said.

