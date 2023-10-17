Johnstown’s trip to Heath carries LCL-Cardinal title, playoff spot

JOHNSTOWN — The Johnstown football team has dominated the second half during its four-game surge, but it faced adversity down the stretch during last Friday’s victory at Lakewood.

Senior linebacker Jacob Myers, however, forced a fumble recovered by junior lineman Grady Balog in the final minutes, preserving a 38-34 victory. The Johnnies remained unbeaten in Licking County League-Cardinal Division play, never trailing in the second half but twice seeing the Lancers cut into 10-point leads.

“It was just kind of a gutcheck to show we have to keep it serious,” Myers said. “It’s just time to lock in and finish out the win streak.”

Johnstown’s victory allowed the Johnnies (5-4, 4-0) to stay on track for Friday’s visit to Heath (7-2, 4-0). The LCL-Cardinal title not only is on the line, a crown the Johnnies have not claimed since 2018, but they also must win to qualify for the Division IV postseason.

“We’re 4-0, and they’re 4-0 in our Cardinal league. We have to go get this game,” senior defensive end McKaden Thomas said. “People might say last week we had a setback game because even though we still got the win, we didn’t play to our potential. … There were a bunch of big plays that happened. To get that big play definitely helped us to have it go our way.”

Johnstown sat at just 1-4 at mid-season after navigating what again was a challenging opening schedule. The Johnnies, however, made a choice, telling the coaches they wanted more.

Johnstown fell that week to Watkins Memorial but has taken off since. The Johnnies beat Newark Catholic for the first time since 2020 and now has an opportunity for the first winning season since that year after seasons of just two and three victories.

“We were very excited about the kids wanting to be pushed as hard as they possibly can,” coach Mike Carter said. “Collectively with the coaches working hard and players working extremely hard, great things can happen.”

Johnstown continued to excel offensively, rolling up 429 yards against Lakewood. Senior running back Kaynen Lindsey added to his impressive season with 168 yards and three TDs.

Junior quarterback Sam Marasek scored both TDs on the ground in the second half, and he also was an efficient 5 for 5 passing for the game for 47 yards. His two scores plus the final two of junior Nana Owusu’s four two-point runs gave Johnstown 16 points in the second half, running their edge to 72-31 after halftime during the four-game sprint.

“We had those three games that were hard where we didn’t score, but we came out to practice every day,” Thomas said. “They told coach in the locker room, ‘Hey, we want to have harder practices because we have the potential to be good.’ That’s why we have gone 4-0.”

Lindsey and Marasek have formed a dynamic duo in the backfield, but Johnstown has sprinkled in supporting players with success. Owusu, classmate Jacob Hochanadel and sophomores Landon Myers and Tyler Sheets combined for 24 attempts and 135 against Lakewood, and junior Tyler Poulton caught two of Marasek’s completions.

The victory left Johnstown somewhat hanging on for dear life. It, however, ended up in the win column, and the Johnnies were back to work Monday for championship week, looking ahead to a showdown at Heath and knowing they will have many of their family and friends behind them.

“(Crowd) is a big factor in Friday night football games,” Myers said. “They are a big factor in the momentum and a lot of the effort that we put in.”

