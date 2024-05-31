Johnstown resident among finalists for Stick Tap for Service Program

Johnstown resident Kyongseon (Kathy) West has been selected as one of four finalists for the 2024 Stick Tap for Service Program, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union and the National Hockey League.

Stick Tap recognizes hockey fans and members of the military community who have made outstanding contributions to their community through a variety of service initiatives. As the first-runner-up finalist, West will designate a charity of her choice to receive a donation of $10,000.

West is an U.S. Air Force military spouse and an avid supporter of the Johnstown hockey community. She’s in her third year as a billet for the Johnstown Tomahawks North American Hockey League team. She hosts two players a year and provides them with meals and a safe home.

She also runs GearUpForKidz – providing free equipment, lessons and ice time for local children age 10 to 15. West is the founder of Hockey New Brunswick Women's Hockey Tournament, a two-day, all-women hockey tournament for teams from across the mid-Atlantic.

West is a member of the Pittsburgh Puffins women’s hockey team, which won the 2024 East Coast Women's Hockey League Summit Challenge Cup.