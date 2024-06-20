Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League roundup | Mainline Pharmacy thumps Martella's Pharmacy

Baseball

Johnstown Collegiate League

Wednesday

Mainline Pharmacy 10, Martella’s Pharmacy 3: In Cresson, Mainline Pharmacy hurlers Aiden Coleman and Ethan Kaminsky combined to allow one hit to Martella’s Pharmacy batters as the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League’s second-place club trimmed the gap to 11/2 games.

Conner McTighe had three hits in the victory, while Erik Rhodes (two runs scored), Josh Ulery (two RBIs), Dane Harvey and David Kessler (two runs) each had two hits and two RBIs. Bryce Roberts also scored twice for Mainline Pharmacy.

The Martella’s Pharmacy hit was tallied by Konner Pittman.

Laurel Auto Group 6, The Hill Group 2: In Ebensburg, Ty Cupp and Brady Yard each had two hits, while Cam Colwell scored two runs as Laurel Auto Group punched up rallies in the fifth and seventh to get past The Hill Group.

Jace Irvin’s home run in the fourth chased in both of The Hill Group’s runs.

Tuesday

Mainline Pharmacy 4, The Hill Group 3: Mainline Pharmacy scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat The Hill Group in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Dane Harvey doubled and drove in two runs for Mainline Pharmacy. Erik Rhodes and Josh Ulery each provided two hits. Elijah Dunn and David Kessler plated a run apiece. Starter Ryan Hood fanned three batters over two shutout innings. Hayden Turner earned the victory after striking out three in the final two frames.

The Hill Group’s Owen Saiani allowed one unearned run over the final 31/3 innings. Jace Irvin homered and drove in two runs. Tyler Weber plated a run.