Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League roundup | Laurel Auto Group knocks off Martella's Pharmacy

Johnstown Collegiate League

Laurel Auto Group 4, Martella’s Pharmacy 2: John Luke Bailey went the distance, scattering nine hits and allowing two runs to lead Laurel Auto Group over first-place Martella’s Pharmacy Friday in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Bailey struck out three and tossed 89 pitches, 61 for strikes.

Laurel Auto Group tallied single runs in the first and third innings, then added two in the fourth. Grant Dowden and Mike Gregos (two stolen bases) each produced two hits. Owen Yoder doubled, scored twice and stole three bases.

Hunter Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and run batted in to lead Martella’s Pharmacy. Konner Pittman added two hits, including a double.

Ben Ryan chipped in two knocks.

O 2, The Hill Group 1: Connor Yoder put his team ahead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning as O edged The Hill Group in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

O’s Nate Cornell went 3-for-4 with a triple.

Aaron Alakson drove in a run in the fourth.

Anthony Maseto pitched six innings, allowing his first hit in the sixth. Colton Cornell struck out two in the seventh for the save.

The Hill Group’s Logan Short tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with a run batted in.

He collected his team’s lone hit. Jonah Horner fanned five batters over 51/3 innings.