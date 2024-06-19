Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League roundup | Laurel Auto Group tops The Hill Group

Johnstown Collegiate League

Tuesday

Mainline Pharmacy 4, The Hill Group 3: Mainline Pharmacy scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat The Hill Group in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Dane Harvey doubled and drove in two runs for Mainline Pharmacy. Erik Rhodes and Josh Ulery each provided two hits. Elijah Dunn and David Kessler plated a run apiece. Starter Ryan Hood fanned three batters over two shutout innings. Hayden Turner earned the victory after striking out three in the final two frames.

The Hill Group’s Owen Saiani allowed one unearned run over the final 3 1/3 innings. Jace Irvin homered and drove in two runs. Tyler Weber plated a run.

Monday

Laurel Auto Group 6, The Hill Group 0: Hayden Mallin scattered four hits and struck out four over six innings, while Ryan Bushey and Cam Colwell each had two RBIs as Laurel Auto Group blanked The Hill Group in Monday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Owen Yoder delivered two of Laurel Auto Group’s nine hits against The Hill Group pitching.

The Hill Group’s Tyler Weber and Isaiah Mitchell each had two hits in the loss.

Mainline Pharmacy 7, O 6: In Cresson, Dane Harvey’s three RBIs on top of two hits each from Erik Rhodes and Josh Ulery helped Mainline Pharmacy edge past O.

Ty Walton fanned seven in three innings of relief to pick up the win.

O’s Colton Cornell had two hits and scored twice, while also delivering a home run.

Martella’s Pharmacy 3, The Hill Group 1: Ben Ryan swatted a home run and drove in two RBIs to support a trio of Martella’s Pharmacy pitchers that held The Hill Group to a run on six hits with starter Austin Lewis fanning nine batters over four innings in Monday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Konner Pittman supplied two hits, including a double in the win.

The Hill Group’s Jace Irvin had two hits.