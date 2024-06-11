Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League roundup | Martella's Pharmacy scores six in fourth to pull away from Mainline Pharmacy

Baseball

Johnstown Collegiate League

Martella’s Pharmacy 10, Mainline Pharmacy 3: Martella’s Pharmacy used a six-run top of the fourth inning to pull away from Mainline Pharmacy in a meeting of the two league front-runners at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.

Hunter Smith and Steve Budash each hit two-run doubles, and Jared Dowey ripped a two-run single during the big inning.

Budash, Konnor Pittman and Owen McDermott each produced two hits. Budash doubled twice, Pittman doubled and McDermott tripled.

Austin Lewis pitched five innings with eight strikeouts and no walks to earn the win.

Mainline Pharmacy’s Brody Roberts went 4-for-4 with a double and one run scored. Conner McTighe and Bryce Roberts each totaled a hit and drove in a run.

Laurel Auto Group 4, O 1: Joe Fiedor tripled and drove in two runs for Laurel Auto Group as it leaned on a complete-game effort from pitcher Hayden Mallin to turn away O at Roxbury Park.

Mallin needed 104 pitches while allowing just a run on three hits while striking out 10. Ryan Bushey added two hits in the victory.

All three of O’s hits came from Branden Kanick, while teammate Devin Kreger scored in the fourth.

The Hill Group 6, Martella’s Pharmacy 4: In Monday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium, The Hill Group’s Braden Staats pitched a complete game and contributed at the plate with two hits, including a double and three RBIs in a victory over Martella’s Pharmacy.

Sidric Grove tripled and scored a run for The Hill Group. Staats struck out three and walked three while allowing eight hits.

Owen McDermott had two hits with a double and one run batted in for Martella’s. Steve Budash hit a double.