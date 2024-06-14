Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League roundup | The Hill Group doubles up Laurel Auto Group

Johnstown Collegiate League

The Hill Group 6, Laurel Auto Group 3: In Ebensburg, Jonah Horner threw five scoreless innings, while Logan Short and Brandon Yanity each produced two hits to lead The Hill Group over Laurel Auto Group Thursday at Central Cambria.

The Hill Group tallied three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings. Braden Staats doubled and plated two runs. Tyler Weber doubled.

Laurel Auto Group received three knocks from Grant Dowden. Keegan Carr and Cam Colwell (double) recorded two hits apiece. Ryan Bushey drove in two runs.

Martella’s Pharmacy 8, Mainline Pharmacy 1: Jared Dowey and Owen McDermott each homered, while Nate Whysong and Garrett Emerick combined for nine strikeouts as Martella’s Pharmacy topped Mainline Pharmacy in the early game at Roxbury Park.

First-place Martella’s Pharmacy tallied two runs each in the first and second innings, then added three more in the fourth. Martella’s Pharmacy received two hits and three RBIs from Dowey. Hunter Smith scored twice.

Five different players drove in a run.

Whysong, bound for Wake Forest, fanned six batters and allowed a run over the first three innings. Emerick tallied three strikeouts in the final four frames.

Josh Ulery drove in Mainline Pharmacy’s only run in the third.