Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League roundup | Laurel Auto Group edges Mainline Pharmacy in 8th inning on throwing error

Johnstown Collegiate League

Laurel Auto Group 2, Mainline Pharmacy 1 (8): Joe Fiedor scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth inning as Laurel Auto Group topped Mainline Pharmacy in walk-off fashion Saturday in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Fiedor went 3-for-4 with a double and stolen base.

Laurel Auto Group’s Aiden Barrow- Somers fanned four batters and allowed one run in six innings. Hunter Krozer struck out two over the final two frames.

Dane Harvey doubled for Mainline Pharmacy, which was limited to three hits.

Starter Seth Shuey fanned six batters in five innings.

Martella’s Pharmacy 6, O 0: Jared Dowey struck out seven batters and allowed four singles over six scoreless innings, while Steve Budash provided two hits and two RBIs to lead Martella’s Pharmacy over O in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Dowey also doubled and drove in a run to help his own cause. Jack Messina scored twice. Mateo Cepullio stole two bases.

O received singles from Jake Auld, Kirk Bearjar, Dalton Keith and Cole Strick.

Keith allowed one unearned run over the final 41/3 innings.