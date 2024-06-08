Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League roundup | Laurel Auto Group rallies to hand Martella's Pharmacy first loss

Baseball

Johnstown Collegiate League

Friday

Laurel Auto Group 5, Martella’s Pharmacy 2: In Ebensburg, Laurel Auto Group tallied four runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a one-run deficit and hand Martella’s Pharmacy its first loss at Central Cambria.

Joe Fiedor drove in two runs, and Adam Hess plated a runner for Laurel Auto Group. Owen Yoder scored twice. Hayden Mallin fired 12/3 scoreless innings in relief for the victory.

Garrett Greco collected two hits for Martella’s Pharmacy, which received two RBIs from Jack Messina. Jack Pletcher fanned seven batters over five scoreless innings.

The Hill Group 5, O 4: Logan Short homered among his two hits and drove in three runs to lead The Hill Group over O in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

The Hill Group’s Braden Staats added two hits, including a double. Tyler Weber collected a two-bagger and two RBIs. Ian Amaranto threw 12/3 scoreless innings in relief for the save.

O’s Devin Kreger produced two hits and two RBIs. Brandon Bell added two knocks.

Thursday

Martella’s Pharmacy 10, O 6: Garrett Greco went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs as Martella’s Pharmacy tallied four runs in the third inning to help beat O.

Jared Dowey allowed two unearned runs and fanned seven batters in five innings. Nick Fleming (double), Jack Messina (triple, two RBIs) and Hunter Smith (triple, three runs) each produced two hits. Colby Rearick stole two bases. Steve Budash and Owen McDermott drove in two runs apiece.

O’s Nate Cornell compiled two hits, two walks and two RBIs.

Wednesday

Martella’s Pharmacy 8, Laurel Auto Group 2: Tyler Alexander went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Martella’s Pharmacy over Laurel Auto Group.

Jack Messina (two doubles, two RBIs) and Konner Pittman each collected two knocks.

Hunter Smith also doubled.

Bryce Danish fanned two batters in a scoreless inning to notch the victory.

Parker Donsen recorded Laurel Auto Group’s lone hit. Adam Hess and Ethan Minerva each drove in a run.