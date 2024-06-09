Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League roundup | Martella's Pharmacy surges late to drop O

Johnstown Collegiate League

Martella’s Pharmacy 17, O 10: Martella’s Pharmacy plated 14 combined runs over the final three innings – while limiting O to a single run in the sixth – as it erased a 9-3 deficit after four innings during the first of three games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Hunter Smith highlighted the Martella’s Pharmacy onslaught, delivering four hits, three RBIs and finishing a home run short of the cycle. Jared Dowey (two hits, two runs) and Jack Messina (two runs) also had three RBIs, while Owen McDermott had three hits, scored three times and chased in two runs.

O, which did not register an extra-base hit, saw Brandon Bell, Larry Weaver and Jake Auld each pick up a pair of hits. Auld scored thrice, while Devin Kreger, Kirk Bearjar and Niko Buffone each delivered two RBIs.

Martella’s Pharmacy 3, Laurel Auto Group 0: Martella’s Pharmacy hurler Garrett Emerick went the distance on 85 pitches, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits as his club blanked Laurel Auto Group for its second win of the day.

Nick Fleming and Steve Budash had two hits apiece for Martella’s Pharmacy, which scraped out single runs in the first, third and fourth innings against Laurel Auto Group’s Aiden Barrow-Summers, who tossed six innings and allowed three runs on five hits.

Adam Hess doubled in the loss.

Mainline Pharmacy 6, The Hill Group 5: Dane Harvey had two hits, scored twice and chased in three runs as Mainline Pharmacy broke a 3-all tie with three runs in the seventh and held off a late rally from The Hill Group.

Calvin Iseminger plated two runs in the victory while Josh Ulery and Bryce Roberts each had two hits and scored two runs.

Braden Staats and Jace Irvin each had two hits for The Hill Group.