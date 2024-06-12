Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League roundup | Laurel Auto Group comes back to beat O

Johnstown Collegiate League

Tuesday

Laurel Auto Group 8, O 4: Five runs over the final two innings propelled Laurel Auto Group over O in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Grant Dowden and Owen Yoder each produced two hits and two runs for Laurel Auto Group, which received single RBIs from four different players. Ryan Bushey, Dowden and Logan Irvin each doubled. Bushey, Cam Colwell and Yoder stole two bases apiece.

Eric Harris fired 21/3 innings of scoreless relief. Evan Rossi struck out seven batters over the first 42/3 innings.

O’s Nate Cornell, Branden Kanick and Anthony Maseto each drove in a run.

Martella’s Pharmacy 8, The Hill Group 2: In Sidman, Jared Dowey struck out nine batters in six innings as Martella’s Pharmacy provided a seven-run second inning to defeat The Hill Group.

Steve Budash doubled twice for Martella’s Pharmacy, which also received two-baggers from Tyler Alexander and Jack Messina (two RBIs). Hunter Smith drove in a pair of run.

The Hill Group’s Sidric Grove and Aaron Weaver each contributed two hits. Jace Irvin and Carson Modrak drove in a run apiece.

O 9, Mainline Pharmacy 7: Derek Hald doubled twice and drove in four runs as O knocked off Mainline Pharmacy in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

O, which scored five runs in the third to lead 8-2, also received two hits each from Colton Cornell, Branden Kanick and Anthony Maseto (two RBIs). Kanick doubled and homered. Jack Bracken allowed one unearned run over the final three innings.

Dane Harvey went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Mainline Pharmacy.

Bryce Roberts provided two hits, including a double.

Gage Wheaton tripled. Conner McTighe and Josh Ulery each doubled.

Monday

Martella’s Pharmacy 10, Mainline Pharmacy 3: Martella’s Pharmacy used a six-run top of the fourth inning to pull away from Mainline Pharmacy in a meeting of the two league front-runners at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Hunter Smith and Steve Budash each hit two-run doubles, and Jared Dowey ripped a two-run single during the big inning.

Budash, Konner Pittman and Owen McDermott each produced two hits. Budash doubled twice, Pittman doubled and McDermott tripled.

Austin Lewis pitched five innings with eight strikeouts and no walks to earn the win.

Mainline Pharmacy’s Brody Roberts went 4-for-4 with a double and one run scored.

Conner McTighe and Bryce Roberts each totaled a hit and drove in a run.

Laurel Auto Group 4, O 1: Joe Fiedor tripled and drove in two runs for Laurel Auto Group as it leaned on a complete-game effort from pitcher Hayden Mallin to turn away O at Roxbury Park.

Mallin needed 104 pitches while allowing just a run on three hits while striking out 10.

Ryan Bushey added two hits in the victory.

All three of O’s hits came from Branden Kanick, while teammate Devin Kreger scored in the fourth.

The Hill Group 6, Martella’s Pharmacy 4: In the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, The Hill Group’s Braden Staats pitched a complete game and contributed at the plate with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs in a victory over Martella’s Pharmacy.

Sidric Grove tripled and scored a run for The Hill Group. Staats struck out three and walked three while allowing eight hits.

Owen McDermott had two hits with a double and one run batted in for Martella’s Pharmacy. Steve Budash doubled.