Johnstown Christian senior to play basketball at Messiah

Apr. 3—HOLLSOPPLE — Johnstown Christian School senior Unity Miller dreamt of playing college basketball whenever she first began competing in the sport as a kindergartner.

Countless hours poured into the sport over the past 13 years were rewarded in a big way Wednesday when she officially committed to play basketball at NCAA Division III member Messiah University.

"The main thing that stuck out was the coaching staff was super-supportive and involved with their team," Miller said. "There's a super-long legacy there, so it's just a great program."

The 5-foot-7 guard surpassed 1,000 career points as a junior. She burst onto the scene as a freshman and was a feared scorer throughout her career.

"I've played since kindergarten, so this has always been a dream to play at the next level," Miller said.

The health and physical education major will join a Messiah program that has gone 188-25 over the past eight seasons. She believes she will fit in well with the Falcons.

"It's cool to see how much success they've had, so I'm hoping for the opportunity to be a part of that success as well," Miller said. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to be challenged and to grow in my skills and just be able to be a part of a new team and a great program. I definitely love their team aspect. It really feels like family, which was what I had here at JCS. I'm hoping to kind of get a new family there as well."

Messiah, located in Mechanicsburg, is led by longtime coach Mike Miller, who completed his 38th season in 2023-24. Miller has compiled a 759-255 record over those years and includes 15 Middle Atlantic Conference titles between 2002-23. The Falcons, who compete in the Commonwealth Division of the MAC, went 23-6 in 2023-24 and won seven straight league crowns from 2017-23.

The Falcons have advanced to seven straight NCAA tournaments. There was no 2021 tourney due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shanksville-Stonycreek graduate Sidney Stutzman played at Messiah from 2019-23.

Besides her electric scoring ability, Miller will also bring plenty of intangibles to the Messiah program.

"Her leadership was incredible," Johnstown Christian coach Kevin Yoder said. "She's one of the most skilled basketball players I've seen in a long time. But as good as she is on the court, she's better off the court. Just her leadership, the way she leads the team, her spiritual leadership is just amazing for someone of her athletic ability. Normally you get one or the other, but she's really a combination of the two."

Playing with a high basketball IQ helped Miller process the game quicker and thrive.

"They're getting someone that not only has basketball skill, but basketball smarts," Yoder said. "She not only has the basketball abilities, but she knows the game and understands the game. I think that's going to give her quite an advantage going to the next level."

Miller also participated in soccer, cross country and track and field (at Conemaugh Township as a co-op). She played in the 2023 Santa Fund Soccer Classic and was a four-time PIAA cross country qualifier. In cross country, Miller helped Johnstown Christian earn a 2023 District 5 Class 1A team title.

A 2024 District 5 all-star basketball selection, Miller thanked her family for their continuous support.

"Definitely my parents," Miller said. "My dad, he's been there for me all the way and encouraged me ever since I've started playing."

Miller is the daughter of Nick and Patti Miller, of Windber.