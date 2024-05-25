Johnston’s no-hitter guides Corning to second straight Section IV softball title, championship scoreboard

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning softball earned their 2nd straight Section IV title over Elmira, while other local teams fell short.

Corning softball headlined a busy day of Section IV Championships, winning their 2nd straight crown, and 1st in Class AAA. The Hawks 5th overall section title came with a 5-0 win over Elmira. Sophomore pitcher Matti Johnston led Corning’s effort, tossing a 6 strikeout no-hitter.

With the section title win, Corning will return to the NYSPHSAA Tournament next weekend. The Hawks will take on the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between the Section I and IX champions. If Section IX’s team wins, Corning’s opener will be played at Monroe Woodbury, on Friday or Saturday. If Section I’s team wins, the Hawks will open up on Saturday at North Rockland High School.

In Classes AA, B, and C, local teams each fell short of section titles. In Class AA, Horseheads fell to unbeaten Vestal 5-0. Class B’s final was dominated by top-seeded Susquehanna Valley. The Sabers earned their 15th Section IV title, 7-0 over Edison. Fortunes were similar for the top-ranked Tioga Tigers. Tioga fell 16-1 to 2nd-seeded Union Springs. The Class C title accounts for the 1st in Wolves’ program history.

In Section V, Haverling fell to Wellsville for the Class B title. In Class C2, Dundee-Bradford outlasted Cal-Mum 4-3, with an 11th inning rally. On the baseball diamond, Wyalusing bested South Williamsport for their 2nd straight District IV crown in Class AA.

Outside of baseball and softball, Corning girls flag football saw their season end in the state tournament. The Hawks fell in the NYSPHSAA Division 1 Regionals 12-0, to Columbia.

A full look at the softball, baseball, and flag football championship Saturday scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Softball Championships:

Class AAA: Corning 5 – Elmira 0

Class AA: Vestal 5 – Horseheads 0

Class B: Susquehanna Valley 7 – Edison 0

Class C: Union Springs 16 – Tioga 1

Section V Softball Championships:

Class B: Wellsville 4 – Haverling 0

Class C2: Dundee-Bradford 4 – Cal-Mum 3 – Final/11

PIAA District IV Baseball Championships:

Class AA: Wyalusing 9 – South Williamsport 6

NYSPHSAA Flag Football Division 1 Tournament – Regional Round:

Columbia 12 – Corning 0

