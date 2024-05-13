Johnston to miss Isle of Man TT through injury

Lee Johnston must sit out the IOM TT for a second consecutive year [Pacemaker]

Lee Johnston has been ruled out of this year's Isle of Man TT through injury.

The Northern Ireland rider confirmed his withdrawal from the meeting after failing to recover sufficiently from injuries sustained in a testing crash in Spain in February.

The 35-year-old broke his right leg in the accident at the Cartagena circuit.

A recent scan revealed that Johnston's recovery is taking longer than he had initially hoped.

The 2019 Supersport TT winner also missed the 2023 event after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash at the North West 200.

He planned to return to action with his Ashcourt Racing team this year but was also forced to sit out the North West.

'Absolutely devastated'

Johnston commented: "I'm absolutely devastated to be missing the TT for a second year.

"The last 12 months have been without doubt the toughest of my racing career, but the support from my team, family and the fans has been incredible.

"I've been working with some amazing medics and physiotherapists since the crash and I've been doing everything possible to get the leg strong enough to race at the TT, but it's not to be.

"I go to the TT because I want to win and, these days, everything has to be perfect to get on the podium and that includes fitness.

"It's another huge blow for both me and the team but they've been fantastic and I've now got the time to get myself back to 100%.