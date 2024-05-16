Johnston hails Celtic's 'serial winners'

[SNS]

Alistair Johnston says Celtic benefit from having "serial winners from top to bottom".

After falling behind to rivals Rangers in mid-February, Brendan Rodgers’ side won the Premiership title with a game to spare following a 5-0 win at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Canada right-back Johnston says the cool heads from Celtic’s leaders were key to getting the team over the line.

"It starts with the gaffer and goes through our leadership in Cal [McGregor], Joe [Hart] and James [Forrest],” Johnston told Celtic TV.

"Even when it feels like maybe you're not going at 100 per cent, when you just see the calm, the poise, no matter how difficult it looks, that's when you know if you stick to it, stick to the process, focus on it day by day, you'll get there.

"Because if they were worried then I'd be worried - but they never were. They were always just 'keep a level head, play our football, we have the players and the quality to get over the line'.

"I think you saw over these past couple of months, when it got to the business end of the season we took it to another gear."