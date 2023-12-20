Johnston girls basketball hands Dallas Center-Grimes its first loss of the season

Over a dozen elementary and middle school aged girls lined up between the Johnston girls basketball bench and the bleachers.

The group left a space between their lines, but several small, outstretched arms closed the gap.

The girls yelled as the final ten seconds ticked off the clock. They held their breath as Dragons’ freshman guard Ari Phillips collected the ball, dribbled to half court and let off a last ditch shot before the end of the first half.

It bounced off the rim.

Johnston guard Jenica Lewis (10) shoots a three pointer over Southeast Polk guard Ashlin Williams (30) during the 5A quarterfinals of the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Phillips shrugged, and teammate Amani Jenkins squatted, hitting the court with her palms. But the Dragons were all smiles when they headed to the locker room. Phillips shot, even if it had gone in, wasn’t a must-make basket.

Johnston held a 43-16 lead over Dallas Center-Grimes after two quarters of play.

The second half continued that way. Johnston picked up the running clock with five minutes left in the third quarter, and the Dragons’ starters spent most of the third and fourth quarters watching from the sidelines.

Johnston (9-0) kept its undefeated record intact with an 85-32 win over Dallas Center-Grimes and handed the Mustangs (8-1) their first loss of the season.

“I wasn’t expecting to have a running clock in this game,” Johnston coach Chad Jilek told the Des Moines Register postgame. “I was expecting that we were probably about 20-25 points better, just with our personnel and the schedule that we’ve played, but I wasn’t expecting that type of game.”

The Dragons had three players score in the double digits against the Mustangs.

Jenica Lewis led the way with 19 points — and she scored a team-high five 3-pointers. Amani Jenkins scored 18, and Aili Tanke added 12 points, all from beyond the arc. Those are three of the usual contributors for Johnston, and with the Dragons’ high-scoring personnel, their defense sometimes gets lost in the shuffle.

That wasn’t the case on Tuesday.

Johnston held Kayla Reis, the Mustangs leading scorer to just six points and kept Vanessa Bickford to just four points, all free throws. Bickford didn’t score until late in the second quarter.

Johnston's Amani Jenkins attempts a shot against Waukee Northwest's Sadie Maas during a basketball game at Waukee Northwest High School on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 in Waukee.

No Dallas Center-Grimes player scored more than six points in the loss.

“We really focused on Reis and Bickford, not letting them get threes, taking away easy drives for them,” Jilek said. “We’ve been talking a lot about defense lately. We spend a lot of time on offense; we don’t spend as much time on defense.

“But, with this team’s athleticism, we don’t need to spend as much time on defense, because (they) are athletic enough and smart enough to understand what to do.”

Johnston’s defense was solid on Tuesday, but it was the offense that set the Dragons up for success. Jilek’s squad has five players averaging in the double digits, and that makes it difficult for teams to game plan for Johnston.

“We’ve got a lot of options to score,” Jilek said. “You can’t really take away one kid. We’ve got other girls that will step up, and if we can play defensively, keep teams at the 40-point mark, we have a great chance to win every game.”

Winning every game starts with beating the tough competition, like a previously undefeated Dallas Center-Grimes squad. It also helps when Jilek can clear his bench — like he did on Tuesday — and have 10 different players register at least two points.

That same group of girls lined up again at the end of the game, this time to congratulate the Dragons on the win, and offer high fives to Jenkins and Tanke, who earned their 500 career rebounds ball and 1,000 career points ball, respectively.

“It definitely feels good that little kids are looking up to us,” Jenkins said. “That’s something to motivate us every day and it feels really good.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Jenica Lewis, Amani Jenkins push Johnston girls basketball past DCG