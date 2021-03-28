Johnston, Gayman named prep athletes of the week

Mar. 28—Mount Vernon girls basketball player Ellie Johnston and Webb City baseball player have been named the Globe's high school athletes of the week for the week ending March 20.

ELLIE JOHNSTON

For the second time this year, Johnston has been named a Globe athlete of the week. Johnston, standing at 5-foot-8, capped off a superb senior season by helping Mount Vernon to its first Final Four appearance since 2012.

Along with 39 points from her best friend Lacy Stokes, Johnston added 18 points to lift the Mountaineers past Vashon 78-55 on March 19.

"Ellie really stepped her game up down the stretch," Mount Vernon coach Grant Berendt said. "She defended very well and was able to get going offensively early in games, which helped our team get going. She shot the ball really well in both Final Four games."

Even though Mount Vernon fell short to Boonville 58-52 in the Class 4 state championship game, the future Morningside College guard ended her prep career with a game-high 21 points.

"She played like a senior that didn't want her season to be over," Berendt said. "She made some big plays on both ends of the count."

COLE GAYMAN

Gayman came through in the clutch last week for Webb City. The two-way standout delivered a run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Cardinals past Rogersville 7-6 on March 20.

The Missouri Southern baseball signee finished the game 2 for 6 with a pair of singles and an RBI. That season opening victory set the tone for the Cardinals, who finished 4-0 in the Lael Leadoff Classic.

"I'm really, really proud of Cole to come through in that spot," Webb City coach Flave Darnell said. "He had a chance in the seventh to do the same thing and was unsuccessful. For him to stay in it mentally and keep himself ready to go to be in that spot and come up with that big hit, I thought that was a really big confidence booster for him."

Gayman, a right handed hurler, is expected to be the Cardinals' frontline starter this spring. He worked five strong innings against the Wildcats, striking out six batters.

"After the first inning, he really cruised," Darnell said. "He retired nine in a row and then 10 of the next 11. When we map out the pitching for the week, we'll look at the game that we feel like is the big opponent for the week or the district game and we are going to try and line up Cole where he pitches. He's going to pitch our big games. He had a really good summer last year coming off an arm injury in his junior year. We are expecting him to line up against a lot of quality opponents."