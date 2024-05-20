Johnston has 'fingers crossed' for Euros call

Max Johnston admits it would be a dream come true to receive the call-up to Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the Euros.

With Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson confirmed to miss the tournament, the Sturm Graz right-back has been touted to make the plane for Germany.

"I've got my fingers crossed," the 20-year-old told Sky Sports.

"To represent my country at the Euros would be a huge dream of mine. We'll see when the squad comes out on Wednesday. That would just top off a great season.

"We've got such a talented team and they've put so much work in the past year or 18 months, so they can go as far as they want [in the Euros] if they just go and show."

Johnston has gone from a breakthrough season at Motherwell last term to becoming an Austrian Bundesliga champion at the weekend, having already won the domestic cup.

He says seeing other talented Scots make the move abroad gave him the necessary confidence to step outside his comfort zone.

"I've really enjoyed coming over to Austria, it's been a different challenge," he said.

"To do the double in my first season is amazing.

"I'd seen Scottish players move abroad - Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey. They had some real success and that's what encouraged me to take the step."