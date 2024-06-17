Johnson Wagner pulls off Bryson shot in front of DeChambeau on live TV

Johnson Wagner pulls off Bryson shot in front of DeChambeau on live TV

PINEHURST, N.C. – Bryson DeChambeau called his bunker shot from 54 yards Sunday on Pinehurst No. 2’s 18th hole the shot of his life and later estimated that if given 100 tries, he’d probably get that ball up and down "four or five times out of 100.”

It took Golf Channel’s Johnson Wagner two to get it closer.

Wagner has become a post-round star on Golf Channel’s “Live From,” recreating the most impactful shot after every major round. Obviously, there was no question what shot Wagner would attempt on Sunday night of the 124th U.S. Open.

Wagner, in the dark, thinned his first attempt over the green.

And then something crazy happened: DeChambeau showed up for a cameo.

.@Johnson_Wagner re-creates Bryson DeChambeau's winning bunker shot with some help from Bryson himself! @b_dechambeau



: Golf Central Live From the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/cjqhdlnMMc — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 17, 2024

The two-time U.S. Open champion grabbed a microphone and hopped in the sand to offer Wagner some tips. Wagner then stepped in and delivered perhaps the shot of his life, his ball rolling to about 2 feet, inside of where DeChambeau’s ball had ended up.

Wagner and DeChambeau went crazy, DeChambeau handed Wagner the U.S. Open trophy.

What television!