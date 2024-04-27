Johnson throws 5 no-hit innings in 15-0 U/F win

Apr. 26—Xander Johnson threw a five-inning no-hitter with 16 strikeouts as the Unatego/Franklin baseball team blanked Harpursville 15-0 at home Friday.

Johnson doubled twice, singled and drove in a pair of runs while Reese James doubled and drove in three, Logan Kingsbury doubled, singled and scored three times and Gavin Nordberg tallied three hits and two RBI in the win.

U/F will visit Edmeston/Morris on Saturday.

Edmeston/Morris 14, Laurens/Milford 2

Edmeston/Morris rolled to a 14-2 win over Laurens/Milford on the road Friday.

Asa Dugan homered, singled and drove in three runs while Gavin McEnroe went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, Keegan Fraser tripled and singled twice, Gunner Schoellig had three hits and Braymon Clark had two hits in the win.

Preston Graham was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over four innings.

Nick DeBoer struck out one over four innings while Rhys Calleja tallied the lone hit for L/M and Aidan Mertz had an RBI in the loss.

E/M will host Unatego/Franklin on Saturday while L/M will visit Richfield Springs on Monday.

South Kortright 11, Charlotte Valley 8

South Kortright defeated Charlotte Valley 11-8 at home Friday in a back-and-forth Delaware League contest.

Darren Dengler led the Rams with three hits including a home run and a double. Jacob Staroba had a triple, Logan Reinshagen had two hits and JB Trimbell notched a double.

Trevor Waid struck out 10 in four innings for the Wildcats while adding two hits at the plate.

SK (3-3 overall, 2-1 Delaware League) will be at Margaretville on Monday while Charlotte Valley (2-5, 2-1) will host Gilboa/WAJ the same day.

An 11-run second inning helped Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett defeat Roxbury 24-2 at home on Friday.

Jacob Strauch led the offense with four hits, three of which were doubles. Garrison Ross and Luke Maeurer also had four hits while David Cammer notched three triples.

Taran Davis and Jordan Johnston had two hits apiece for the Rockets.

G/WAJ (7-1 overall, 4-0 Delaware League) will be at Schoharie on Saturday.

Unatego/Franklin 15, Harpursville 0

H ... 000 00X X — 0 0 3

U/F ... 922 2XX X — 15 13 1

H: D. Warren (L), L. Donahue (2) and J. Rueffer

U/F: Xander Johnson (W) and Chase Birdsall

2B: Xander Johnson 2 (U/F), Reese James (U/F), Logan Kingsbury (U/F)

Edmeston/Morris 14, Laurens/Milford 2

E/M ... 423 50X X — 14 14 1

L/M ... 200 00X X — 2 1 10

E/M: Preston Graham (W), Asa Dugan (5) and Max Bolton

L/M: Nick DeBoer (L), TJ O'Connor (5) and Christian Lawson, Damien Phillips

HR: Asa Dugan (E/M)

3B: Gavin McEnroe (E/M), Keegan Fraser (E/M)

South Kortright 11, Charlotte Valley 8

CV ... 004 210 1 — 8 5 5

SK ... 105 121 X — 11 9 3

CV: Trevor Waid (L), Ezra Ontl (5) and Barrett

SK: Jacob Staroba, Logan Reinshagen (3), Cole Thomas (W, 4), Darren Dengler (7) and Darren Dengler, Chase Rockefeller

HR: Darren Dengler (SK)

3B: Jacob Staroba (SK)

2B: JB Trimbell (SK), Darren Dengler (SK)

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 24, Roxbury 2

Rox ... 000 20X X — 2 5 6

G/WAJ ... 5(11)7 1XX X — 24 21 1

Rox: C. Garofolo (L), Durand (3), Accordino and Thomas Davis

G/WAJ: Garrison Ross (W), Brayden Carr (3) and Jacob Strauch

3B: David Cammer 2 (G/WAJ)

2B: Jacob Strauch 3 (G/WAJ)