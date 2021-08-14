Johnson talks NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader: ‘I miss my friends’
NASCAR.com check in with Jimmie Johnson as he talks about catching up with friends in the NASCAR garage at Indy and his IndyCar experience.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — NASCAR officials will remove the orange rumble strip at the exit of Turn 6 before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying and race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. RELATED: Weekend schedule | Qualifying order for Cup cars The rumble strip posed an issue during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the […]
Cup drivers won't have to worry about the orange curb after Turn 6 that caused problems for some drivers in Saturday's Xfinity Series race.
Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports cars combined to take the top four spots in Cup practice.
INDIANAPOLIS — It was essentially a storybook ending for Austin Cindric Saturday afternoon in the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard and the 22-year old with Hoosier roots appropriately celebrated his first win at the renowned Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course by singing “Back Home Again in Indiana” as he took a victory lap. Cindric easily […]
Michael Annett will sit out of Saturday's Xfinity race as he continues to recover from surgery.
Heres everything you need to know about the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.
Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick made their opinions perfectly clear Saturday. Now, after one short practice session, Cup drivers will spend Saturday night plotting their strategical twists and turns for Sunday's reconfigured and renamed Brickyard 200. Larson is this season's points leader after adding his series-high fifth victory last week on the road course at Watkins Glen.
IndyCar and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race back-to-back, while the NASCAR Cup Series begins its weekend with practice.
Helio Castroneves walked into an empty, mostly quiet Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday morning. The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner knew it wouldn't last long. With drivers from NASCAR's top two series and the IndyCar Series all in town for a rare crossover weekend, Castroneves expected things to quickly shift into high gear at the busiest venue in motorsports.
Austin Cindric's Xfinity win gives car owner Roger Penske the sweep of Saturday's races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the track Penske owns.
