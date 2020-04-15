Johnson surprises ER nurse working amid COVID-19 outbreak

As the sports world remains on pause, nurses and doctors across the nation are working tirelessly amid the COVID-19 outbreak. That includes Michael Palmer, an ER nurse in Michigan who was recognized Wednesday by NBCSN.

Little did Palmer know, his recognition came with a surprise. Before he could sign off, another face joined the broadcast: his favorite NASCAR driver, Jimmie Johnson.

“Thank you, Michael,” Johnson said. “You are such an inspiration to all of us. I just can’t imagine what you and your family are dealing with. I’m glad through my journey as a race-car driver and my values I’ve been able to inspire yourself, you’ve had something to connect with. But now it’s flipped. And you’re inspiring all of us.”

Palmer was certainly surprised and went on to share his personal at-track experiences with Johnson. Palmer’s son is also a fan, and Johnson has always made time for the father-son duo whenever he saw them.

Later, when Johnson shared the video on Twitter from his own account, he also mentioned giving Palmer the “full race experience” when the sport returns to racing.

“Wow, I’m just blown away by this,” Palmer said on air before Johnson’s tweet. “This just means so much. I have to work tonight — a midnight shift — so when I go into work, I’m sure I’ll be showing everybody this. This is just a dream come true.”