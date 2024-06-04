Johnson still in contract talks

[Getty Images]

West Ham United defender Ben Johnson is still in talks with the club over extending his stay at London Stadium.

The 24-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of June.

The former England Under-21 international has been linked to a number of clubs over the past few months, including Rangers and Leeds United.

However, it seems the Scottish giants will struggle to meet Johnson's personal terms. In the meantime, talks will continue with the club he joined at the age of seven.