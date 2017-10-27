Johnson takes 1-shot lead over Koepka in HSBC Champions

SHANGHAI (AP) -- Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, close friends who live down the street from each other in Florida, are in the final group going into the weekend at the HSBC Champions. They are separated by one shot, so it might feel like one of their money matches when they play together at home.

There's just one problem with that.

''We don't really play much golf,'' Johnson said after his 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead Friday at Sheshan International. ''We go to the gym and we hang out, but we don't go to the golf course together. We played last Saturday, and that was the first time we played in ... I couldn't tell you how long. All year, probably.''

They won both their matches as partners at the Presidents Cup, and Koepka says they saw each other for 14 out of their 21 days at home.

It just didn't involve much golf.

That figures to change at the final World Golf Championships event of the year, and it could be quite a show.

Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world who has been alternating between two putters over the last few putts, brought a third option to Shanghai. This had a mallet head, and it lasted all of one round. So he got a fourth one - a TaylorMade Spider with a metal insert that wasn't quite as soft as the version he used to win three straight times in the spring. He hit a few putts, went onto the course and made just about everything.

''The guys here in China made me one. I got it right before I walked to the tee,'' Johnson said. ''I hit a few putts on the practice green with it and I was like, 'Oh, this will work pretty well.' Went out and holed a lot of putts today, so I kind of like it.''

Two of his closing birdie putts were in the 15-foot range, and he finished with a 5-foot slider on the 18th to reach 13-under 131.