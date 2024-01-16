Johnson resigns as Henrietta's head football coach, athletic director

Michael Johnson felt he needed to take a step back.

With his family growing by another member in the past year, Johnson found his time being an athletic director conflicted with his duties as a father.

That’s what led Johnson, a father of six, to resign as Henrietta’s athletic director and head football coach.

Johnson’s six kids include eighth-grader Caleb, seventh-grader Hannah, fourth-grader Titus, second-grader Luke, kindergartener Liz and 11-month-old Joshua.

“I told the player this morning, ‘King David built a great empire, but I don’t know that he did a great of raising his kids,’” Johnson said. “I’ve got six kids. One is a baby. I think it’s time for me to step back and be more of a father and husband.

“I’m not leaving with any hard feelings or anything. I don’t think I was all in with the athletic program, and that’s not fair to the kids in Henrietta.”

Johnson led Henrietta to the playoffs in all four of his seasons leading the program, accruing a 23-22 overall record. He extended Henrietta’s streak of playoff appearances to 11, the fourth-longest streak in the Wichita Falls area behind Graham (15), Windthorst (14) and Rider (14).

Johnson will remain in the coaching profession as the offensive coordinator at Granbury, joining the staff of first-year head coach Bobby Allison who was the defensive coordinator at Justin Northwest.

But he’ll always carry fond memories of Henrietta with him.

“It’s been a really good time here. The journey here has been awesome,” Johnson said. “I’ve been blessed with an amazing school board and administration. I’ve been blessed with great kids here – kids that play hard and want to do right by their coaches. I’m very thankful for those memories and getting to impact these kids' lives.”

Henrietta will be the fifth football program in the TRN Sports coverage area seeking a new coach.

WFISD hired current Rider coach Marc Bindel (Memorial) and Hirschi coach Lawrence Johnson (Legacy) to lead the football programs at its new high schools.

Burkburnett promoted defensive coordinator Patrick Williams to succeed Brad Boyd, who passed away from cancer in December.

Graham is the only program other than Henrietta with a vacancy at its head football coaching position.

