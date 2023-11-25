Will Johnson pick sets up Blake Corum TD run for Michigan

The first mistake was made by Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord and it cost the Buckeyes.

It was Blake Corum who scored on a 1-yard run on fourth down after Will Johnson picked off McCord and set up Michigan at the Ohio State 7.

PICKED OFF @UmichFootball‘s defense jumps all over it pic.twitter.com/hZVmL1Xpmy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

THERE IT IS! On 4th & Goal Blake Corum punches it through for @UMichFootball 💪 pic.twitter.com/XFoTst7qrk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

With that TD run Blake Corum made history 👏👏 He now holds the record for most rushing TDs in a single season in @UMichFootball program history 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ezVsWLj0bZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire