Johnson leads Appalachian St. past Coastal Carolina 78-58

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) -- Isaac Johnson matched his career high with a season-high 22 points as Appalachian State romped past Coastal Carolina 78-58 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers built a 21-4 lead and never trailed. They extended the lead to 40-22 at intermission. Tommy Burton's basket with 17:11 left brought Coastal Carolina within 42-34; the only time the Chanticleers got within single digits in the second half.

Justin Forrest had 19 points for Appalachian State (11-10, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference). O'Showen Williams added 17 points and nine rebounds. Kendall Lewis had 10 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

DeVante' Jones had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (11-10, 4-6). Burton added 12 points and seven rebounds. Keishawn Brewton had 11 points.

Appalachian State takes on Arkansas State on the road on Thursday. Coastal Carolina faces Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com