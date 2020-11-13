The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: DJ vaults into lead as Round 2 is in full swing at Augusta

Johnson joins Masters lead after round of record scoring

  • Dustin Johnson tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    1/8

    Masters Golf

    Dustin Johnson tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Fred Couples watches his bunker shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    2/8

    APTOPIX Masters Golf

    Fred Couples watches his bunker shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Justin Thomas hits on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    3/8

    Masters Golf

    Justin Thomas hits on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Justin Thomas chips to the 10th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    4/8

    Masters Golf

    Justin Thomas chips to the 10th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Dylan Frittelli, of South Africa, watches his shot on the third tee during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    5/8

    Masters Golf

    Dylan Frittelli, of South Africa, watches his shot on the third tee during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his chip shot to the 14th green during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    6/8

    Masters Golf

    Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his chip shot to the 14th green during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, looks for his ball in the bushes on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    7/8

    APTOPIX Masters Golf

    Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, looks for his ball in the bushes on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Bernhard Langer, of Germany, watches his bunker shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    8/8

    Masters Golf

    Bernhard Langer, of Germany, watches his bunker shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Dustin Johnson tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fred Couples watches his bunker shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Justin Thomas hits on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Justin Thomas chips to the 10th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Dylan Frittelli, of South Africa, watches his shot on the third tee during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his chip shot to the 14th green during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, looks for his ball in the bushes on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Bernhard Langer, of Germany, watches his bunker shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
DOUG FERGUSON
·4 min read

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson made four birdies and a par that felt just as good Friday morning for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead, finishing off a first round of record scores on rain-softened Augusta National at the first Masters in November.

Dylan Frittelli ran off four straight birdies on the back nine to match Johnson at 65. The pair tied Paul Casey, who played his bogey-free round of 65 on Thursday.

The opening round was delayed nearly three hours at the start by heavy rain, and with limited daylight in November, there was no way to complete the round. The second round began immediately, and that won't finish until Saturday morning.

Greg Norman still holds the record for lowest opening round, a 63 in 1996, the year he lost a six-shot lead to Nick Faldo in the final round. This record was more about sheer numbers.

There were 53 rounds under par in the 92-man field and 24 rounds in the 60s, both Masters records for any round. The previous mark was 47 rounds under par in the second round of 1992 (83-man field). The previous record for most scores in the 60s for any round was 20. That was done three times, most recently in the final round last year.

The Masters was postponed from April to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not all the Bermuda grass has gone dormant, and there are traces mixed in with the rye grass that turns Augusta green in the winter. Plus, the rain made the greens so soft that balls are landing and sticking — sometimes becoming embedded.

Justin Thomas, a wizard with the wedge around the greens, hit a number of beautiful pitch shots on his way to a 66. This is his fifth Masters, and not only his lowest score, but the first time he has shot par or better in the opening round. Sungjae Im also had a 66, while Cameron Smith and Justin Rose joined the group at 67.

Defending champion Tiger Woods opened with a 68 that he completed on Thursday. It matched his lowest start in the Masters, but Woods knew when he finished it was a day to make birdies because of the soft conditions.

Everyone was going low. And they kept going low on Friday, even as the hum of motors from the sub-air system could be heard across the golf course.

Woods wound up in the group tied for 10th, which amazingly included 63-year-old Bernhard Langer. The two-time Masters champion still competes hard at Augusta National, and not even a longer course because of soft conditions stopped him.

But it wasn't easy for everyone.

Rory McIlroy, who has won his four majors during wet weeks, couldn't take advantage. McIlroy was even par at the turn when play was halted Thursday night. He started with a bogey on No. 10. He drove into the azaleas bushes well left of the 13th fairway, found it, took a penalty drop and made bogey.

He hit into the water on the par-3 16th and had to make a 25-foot putt to escape with bogey. He wound up with a 75, leaving him 10 shots behind and in danger of being on the wrong side of the top 50 and ties who make the cut. Maybe that missing piece of the career Grand Slam will have to wait until at least April.

Johnson, meanwhile, keeps looking every bit like the No. 1 player in the world. He holed birdie putts from the 15-foot range on the 12th and 15th, plopped his tee shot down to a foot on No. 16 and finished with another 15-footer on the 18th. Just as pleasing was the 14th.

Johnson was in the trees to left and had to punch it under the limbs toward the green, but the slope took it to the far edge of the right. The pin was on the left. The putt is more uphill that it looks, and Johnson hammered it from 90 feet away and the grain and slope allowed it to slow to about 18 inches past the cup. He kept momentum and kept a clean card.

Because of the delays, the cut would not be made until Saturday morning, and the Masters was hopeful of getting back on schedule by the final round.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • These Teams Are Reportedly on James Harden's Trade Wishlist

    Rumors are flying that James Harden is on the way out of Houston. The latest tip claims Harden has put together a list of teams he would like to play for.

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Masters 2020, second round: live score and latest updates from Augusta

    Masters 2020 full leaderboard Betting on the Masters? Get the latest offers here DeChambeau discovers Augusta will humble the vainglorious Leader Casey proves the old guard can match big-hitting youth Woods serves up reminder of why you can never write him off

  • Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player describe teary, emotional Tiger Woods at Champions Dinner

    Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.

  • Suspended NASCAR driver says he didn't intentionally draw a swastika on his toaster strudel

    Josh Reaume was suspended by NASCAR earlier in the week for an offensive social media post. We now know that post was a picture of his toaster strudel.

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...

  • Hall of Famer Paul Hornung dies at 84

    The Louisville Sports Commission announced that Packer icon and Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung died on Thursday. Hornung’s death comes after a long battle with dementia. He was 84 years old. Hornung played at Notre Dame and won the Heisman Trophy in 1956 before being selected by the Packers with the first overall [more]

  • Isiah Thomas rehashes rivalry with Michael Jordan: ‘I was dominant over him’

    It looks like former NBA star Isiah Thomas wants it known that he was better on the court than Michael Jordan. The Detroit Pistons star is rehashing an old beef he had with the Chicago Bulls champion back in the early 1990s. Newsweek reported that on Tuesday, Thomas spoke with Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports about their bumpy history and who was the better player.

  • Masters leaderboard 2020: Highlights from Tiger Woods' strong first round

    Tiger Woods' pursuit of a sixth green jacket is off to a strong start.

  • Fantasy football: 5 sleepers to start, 5 starters to sit in Week 10

    Fantasy football sleepers, starts, sits, Week 10.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10: Players to start or sit

    Dalton Del Don delivers his fantasy football lineup advice for every Week 10 game on tap.

  • DeMar DeRozan connected to Los Angeles Lakers in potential Kuzma, Green deal

    The latest Lakers trade rumor involves Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Lakers have shown interest in the four-time All-Star in a deal that would send Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma to the Spurs. Last season with the Spurs, DeRozan played 68 games, averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and 5.6 assists, the second-highest mark of his career behind his first season in San Antonio in 2018-19. While he hasn’t been named an All-Star in San Antonio, there’s a very real case that he’s gotten better both as a scorer and a passer.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.

  • Stephen A. Smith: Chris Paul doesn’t want to join the Lakers

    Rajon Rondo was amazing for the Lakers in the postseason but that play may merit a raise in the open market, with many wondering about LeBron’s friend Chris Paul in Oklahoma City. But as Paul is the centerpiece of ongoing trade discussions with the Suns. It’s become known that Paul never wanted to be a part of the Lakers, particularly after the Lakers won the championship this season. The reason he doesn’t want to go to the Lakers is they’re already established, already accomplished. , ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

  • 2020 NBA Draft: Five players Celtics could trade for on Draft night

    Danny Ainge is no stranger to Draft night deals. And considering he's armed with three first-round picks as well as a second, could he make more trades next week? Chris Forsberg and Rob Snyder identify some targets the Celtics could trade for.

  • White Sox release statement after manager Tony La Russa was charged with DUI

    CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox released a statement Thursday regarding the legal proceedings involving new manager Tony La Russa, who was charged with driving under the influence after a February arrest in Arizona. "As Tony La Russa's attorney said in his statement, Tony deserves all the assumptions and protections granted to everyone in a court of law, especially while this is a pending ...