Johnson joins Bradford after leaving Mansfield

Callum Johnson has signed for Bradford City after leaving Mansfield Town.

The defender, 27, was released by the Stags at the end of his contract, having helped them win promotion from League Two last season.

He has signed "an initial one-year deal", say Bradford, who have now recruited three promotion-winning players since the end of the campaign.

The Bantams recently signed defender Neill Byrne and midfielder Antoni Sarcevic from Stockport County, who also went up from League Two.

Johnson, who began his career at Middlesbrough, made 22 appearances for Mansfield last season and 35 in total during an 18-month spell at the One Call Stadium.

He previously played for Accrington Stanley - where he also won promotion from League Two - as well as Portsmouth and Scottish club Ross County.

"I have played for big clubs before and been successful," Johnson said.

"I have been promoted from League Two twice in my only two full seasons at this level, so am aiming to add a third here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.