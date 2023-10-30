Johnson & Johnson: Newcomers boost Cowboys in Cincinnati blowout

Oct. 29—Leon Johnson III wasn't supposed to play for Oklahoma State this season.

"It's no secret I wanted to redshirt him because I think he's a really good player with a tremendous upside, and having him back here in orange and black next season would be the best thing for us and for him," said offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn.

But with De'Zhaun Stribling, Jaden Bray, Talyn Shettron and Blaine Green sidelined, OSU had no choice but to play Johnson III in the 45-13 win over Cincinnati on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Alan Bowman threw to Johnson III early and often, and the senior transfer from Division III George Fox had 12 targets, five catches and 149 receiving yards.

"I just kind of took what was given to me," Johnson III said. "(I'm) pretty happy with how (the game) went."

Johnson III is no stranger to 100-yard games. He had eight of them in 2022, including highs of 174, 154 (twice) and 142 yards.

Coach Mike Gundy said he thought Johnson III would play well, but not that well.

"I'm not going to say I thought that he would step up the first time and go for 150, so I'm pleasantly kind of surprised," Gundy said. "You have to give him credit. One thing it's difficult for college players to do is to stay engaged and practice hard and compete when you thought, 'On Saturday, I'm not going to get to play that much.'"

And Johnson III wasn't the only transfer to have his best game as a Cowboy. Tight end Josiah Johnson, formerly of UMass, scored his first touchdown since Nov. 20, 2021, with a 29-yard reception on the opening drive.

It was the first touchdown by an OSU tight end since Quinton Stewart in last year's Bedlam. Bowman said the tight end room needed it.

"Coming from UMass, he was a great player, but they haven't won a lot of games up there," Bowman said. "So after every win he's been unbelievably excited and juiced, and I'm thrilled to get him his first one ... because he smashes his face into people ... and I think to be able to reward him with a touchdown is really cool."

The Cowboys have now scored a touchdown on the first possession three games in a row after failing to get so much as a field goal in nine consecutive contests.

They didn't score their next touchdown until Bowman found Brennan Presley for 15 yards in the third quarter.

But when it rains, like it did all day Saturday in Stillwater, it pours. The Cowboys closed the game with four touchdowns in their last five possessions.

Another newbie, Elijah Collins, punctuated the final score with a 26-yard run. And everyone knows what Ollie Gordon did.

Oklahoma State is now in a five-way tie for first place in the Big 12. The last Bedlam is shaping up to be one of the most important of Gundy's career.

That would have sounded laughable a month ago.

Perhaps not as laughable — but unlikely the same — is the fact that OSU is bowl eligible for the 18th straight season.

"We work really, really hard and I like to see the players (enjoy) the fruits of their labor," Gundy said. "It's good for us. We've done it a long time now and so coming from where we were at for Game 3, I'd say that over the last five weeks it's a pretty good accomplishment.