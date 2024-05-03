Johnson fans 19 in Unatego/Franklin's 7-4 win

May 2—The Unatego/Franklin baseball team took down Delhi 7-4 at home Thursday behind a 19-strikeout performance from Xander Johnson.

Johnson allowed one earned run in seven innings to earn the win on the mound.

Braeden Johnson went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored for U/F.

Bronson Thompson tripled for the Bulldogs while Andrew Liddle doubled in the loss.

U/F improves to 10-0 and will visit Deposit-Hancock on Monday while Delhi will host S.S. Seward on Friday.

Oneonta 2, Susquehanna Valley 1

Oneonta scored twice in the first inning which proved to be enough for a 2-1 home win over Susquehanna Valley on Thursday.

After yielding a run to the Sabers to open the game, Oneonta scored thanks to an RBI single by Jameson Brown and an RBI double by Bruce Mistler.

Britten Zeh went the distance in the victory, striking out eight batters while allowing just four hits.

In the bottom of the seventh, Zeh stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on second and third with one out by striking out the final batters.

The Yellowjackets (13-0) and Sabers will meet again in Oneonta on Friday.

South Kortright 12, Roxbury 0

An 11-run first inning helped South Kortright defeat Roxbury 12-0 in Thursday's Delaware League matchup.

The Rams used five pitchers to throw a five-inning, two-hit shutout with Logan Reinshagen earning the win.

Reinshagen added a triple at the plate while Chase Rockefeller and Jackson Hudson each had doubles.

SK will be in Davenport on Saturday for the Doug Calhoun Tournament.

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 13, Laurens/Milford 3

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett jumped out to an early lead Thursday and never looked back in a 13-3 victory over Laurens/Milford.

David Cammer struck out 11 batters in four innings to earn the win as he also went 2-for-2 with three RBI.

Jacob Strauch and Sean Wille added doubles in the victory.

Aidan Mertz had two hits including a double and an RBI for L/M.

G/WAJ (10-2) will be at Germantown on Friday while L/M (4-5) will visit Jefferson/Stamford the same day.

Unatego/Franklin 7, Delhi 4

Delhi 002 002 0 — 4 4 3

Unatego/Franklin 302 020 X — 7 8 3

DA: Isaac Marsiglio (L), M. VanNorstrand (6)

U/F: Xander Johnson (W) and Chase Birdsall

3B: Bronson Thompson (DA)

2B: Braeden Johnson 2 (U/F), Andrew Liddle (DA)

Oneonta 2, Susquehanna Valley 1

Sus. Valley 100 000 0 — 1 4 2

Oneonta 200 000 0 — 2 3 0

SV: Ricky Burch (L) and Dylan Root

OHS: Britten Zeh (W) and Jameson Brown

2B: Mistler (OHS), Bowman (SV)

South Kortright 12, Roxbury 0

Roxbury 000 00X X — 0 2 3

South Kortright (11)00 1XX X — 12 9 0

Rox: Voek (L), Johnston (2), Garafalo (3) and Davis

SK: Reinshagen (W), Staroba (2), Thomas (3), Rockefeller (4), Sparkes (5) and Dengler, Rockefeller

3B: Reinshagen (SK)

2B: Rockefeller (SK), Hudson (SK)

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 13, Laurens/Milford 3

Laurens/Milford 000 03X X — 3 4 5

G/WAJ 265 0XX X — 13 7 2

L/M: Christian Lawson (L), TJ O'Connor (3) and Bowen

G/WAJ: David Cammer (W), Brayden Carr (5) and Gavin Bohringer

2B: J. Strauch (G/WAJ), S. Wille (G/WAJ), Mertz (L/M)

TENNIS

Delhi 5, Oxford 0

The Delhi tennis team blanked Oxford for a 5-0 win on Thursday.

Winning in singles play for the Bulldogs were Tabor Reed, Tyler Abts and Rose McPheely. The doubles teams of Ryan and Bryce Burrows and Will Mokay and Levi Shephard were victorious as well.

Delhi (10-1) will host Sidney on Friday in its regular season finale.

Susquehanna Valley 4, Oneonta 3 (Wednesday)

Oneonta dropped a league tiebreaker matcher 4-3 to Susquehanna Valley on Wednesday.

The Sabers won all four singles matches while Oneonta swept the three doubles matches.

Simmone Segal and Isaac Wooden won in first doubles, Justin Hultman and Stephen Mendez triumphed in second doubles and Brighton Logue and Ibraheem Khan won in third doubles.

Delhi 5, Oxford 0

Singles: Tabor Reed (DA) def. Sam Hendricks 6-1, 6-1; Tyler Abts (DA) def. Jerry Hornbeck 6-1, 6-0; Rose McPheely (DA) df. Taylor Pollock 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Ryan Burrows/Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Jocie Finch/Taegan Manwarren 6-0, 6-2; Will Mokay/Levi Shephard (DA) def. Nora Thorne/Addyson Hinman 6-0, 6-0

Susquehanna Valley 4, Oneonta 3 (Wednesday)

Singles: Isaac Spottec (SV) def. Jayden Zakala 6-1, 6-0; Samar Dhillon (SV) def. Dylan Shaughnessy 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; Jimi Cook (SV) def. Caleb Christman 6-1, 7-5; Mitch Latini (SV) def. Reilly Waltz 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Simmone Segal/Isaac Wooden (OHS) def. Evan Bronson/Chris Henderson; Justin Hultman/Stephen Mendez (OHS) def. Drew Burkhardt/Nasser Al-Khalidi 6-2, 6-4; Brighton Logue/Ibraheem Khan (OHS) def. Xander Remza/Palmer Gendron 6-2, 6-2

GOLF

The Cooperstown golf team improved to 4-1 on the season Thursday with a 190-209 victory over Mount Markham at Leatherstocking Golf Course.

Brayden Sentz had the low round of the day with a 42 for the Hawkeyes. Charlie Lambert followed close behind with a 44 while Jackson Chrisman and Payton Whiteman shot 51 and 53, respectively.

Cooperstown will face Adirondack on Friday at Woodgate Pines.

Cooperstown 190, Mount Markham 209 At Leatherstocking Golf Course Front 9, Par 35

Coop: Brayden Sentz 42, Charlie Lambert 44, Jackson Chrisman 51, Payton Whiteman 53

MM: Asher Pasquale 47, Adam Lewis 51, Eric Deking 54, Trevor Lockwood 57