'Johnson to make decision amid Rangers interest' - gossip

West Ham United right-back Ben Johnson is set to make a decision on his future next week, with the 24-year-old having been offered an improved five year-contract amid strong interest from Rangers, Crystal Palace and Leeds United. (Football Insider)

Cagliari, Middlesbrough and Swansea City are among clubs interested in out-of-contract Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron amid reports that the 21-year-old already has six offers on the table from Rangers, Serie A and England. (Scottish Sun)

Colombian club Atletico Junior are on the brink of agreeing a deal with Santos to take 27-year-old former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos back to his homeland after relegation from Brazil's top flight. (Glasgow Times)

Read Saturday's Scottish Gossip in full here.