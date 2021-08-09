This Johnson County city will hire 25 goats to clear off weeds in a popular park

Next time you’re picnicking in Lenexa’s Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, you might spot some goats having lunch there as well.

While park officials see honeysuckle and callery pear as a problem, goats see them as a delicious feast.

The city of Lenexa is about to use a small herd of goats for a grazing project to get rid of unwanted plants that harm water quality in streams. It hired Goats on the Go, a company that provides goats for just such needs. The 25 to 30 goats will start grazing on 2.5 acres at the park in late August or early September. The contract costs the city $1,362.50, less than the cost of other methods, officials say.

Goats on the Go uses goats to clear off weeds and brush on areas that are hard to mow.

Native plants help filter pollutants, protect from flooding and prevent algae and bacteria in the streams. But invasive species do not offer those benefits and can prevent native plants from growing. For example, honeysuckle produces a large, shady canopy that blocks sunlight from the good plants.

Goats naturally enjoy chomping on the invasive plants and leave the native plants alone. Even their feces suit the job. The seeds they eat off plants are no longer viable after passing through their digestive system; for animals like cows, this is not the case.

Goats on the Go started in Iowa and has since expanded across the country and to Canada and Australia.

“You can hire someone to do the hard labor themselves or spray chemicals or bring in machines that just tear everything up, or you can sit there and watch the goats, which are far more entertaining,” said Margaret Chamas, who runs the Kansas City South affiliate.

Margaret Chamas, owner of the Goats on the Go Kansas City affiliate, feeds a weed to a goat while checking on the herd’s work progress on a client’s property in south Kansas City.

Chamas took on the local affiliate because she wanted to turn her hobby farm into a profitable one. She runs four herds of over 40 goats each, and plans to add more. The goats work from May to October.

Other clients include the city of Liberty and private landowners in North Kansas City, Holden and more.

“The goats love their job. Three of my four herds are experienced, so they know the drill,” Chamas said. “You drop them off at a new project and they hit the ground running and are just out there to pig out.”

“The goats naturally prefer weeds and a lot of the species that we consider to be nuisances over grass,” said Margaret Chamas, owner of the Goats on the Go Kansas City affiliate.

The goats stay within an electric fence and eat until there’s no more food. Then Chamas moves the fence to another small area so they can continue to feast. The goats are taught the system early in life, but occasionally a “mischievous” goat will jump over or crawl under the fence.

“The vast majority learn pretty quickly that OK, this is where we stay, and before we run out of food, farmer Margaret will give us more to eat,” Chamas said.

Tom Jacobs, stormwater engineer for the city of Lenexa, says the goats don’t just improve streams but also help raise awareness about water quality. The streams in the park are not always visible. They are called “ephemeral streams” because they carry water only after a rainfall.

Goats on the Go will be heading to Lenexa’s Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to clear out weeds.

Chamas will bring baby goats that she raised herself to a meet-and-greet at next month’s Lenexa Spinach Festival. She says the goats are “super friendly” and enjoy being petted and scratched, especially between the horns. They even answer when she calls them by name.

The meet-and-greet is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, at West 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road.