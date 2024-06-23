Johnson City stays hot at home; Kingsport rallies for Saturday win

(WJHL) – The top of the Appalachian League West Division is a little more jumbled after Saturday night’s results in Northeast Tennessee.

The Doughboys solved the mystery of the River Riders’ pitching staff on Scooby-Doo Night in Johnson City, pulling away for a 12-3 victory.

Every member of the home team’s lineup had a hit in the win. Milligan first baseman Braden Spano led the way, hitting 3-for-4 with five RBI and a pair of runs scored.

The State Liners made early waves as the home team in Kingsport.

A two-RBI single from Esteban Garcia in the first inning and a two-run blast from Lee Ellis in the third put Bristol in front, 4-0. But, the Axmen chipped away as Devan Zirwas delivered the go-ahead RBI double in the seventh.

Kingsport rallied for a 6-5 win at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Jet Gilliam paced the Axmen offense with two hits and three RBI in the comeback victory.

OTHER SCORES:

Ridge Runners 15, Flyboys 1

