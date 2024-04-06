Johnson City Rugby hosts home game against Knoxville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Rugby hosted a home game against Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.

The game took place at Science Hill High School’s accessory field on Pactolas Road. Team leaders said they have two games left in the season. The organization’s website said several open practices will take place before then, as well.

Head Coach of Johnson City Rugby’s men’s team Adam Jasenak told News Channel 11 that the team is always recruiting new players.

“This season was really like a growth year, and we’re always recruiting,” he said. “The best thing to do is to visit our website, JohnsonCityRugby.com, and fill out our player interest form, and then myself or our recruiting coordinator will reach out.”

