Johnson City natives guide Tennessee Vols to College World Series

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team has played its way into the College World Series. On the team this year are two Johnson City natives who spent time playing baseball in the Tri-Cities area.

Kirby Connell, a left-handed pitcher, and Colby Backus, an outfielder, both spent time playing in the area before joining the Volunteers.

Vols arrive in Omaha for the College World Series

Connell grew up in Johnson City, which is how Daniel Boone High School Athletic Director Danny Good got to know the young player.

“No matter what season it was, Kirby had a ball in his hand,” Good said. “Whether it’s football, basketball or baseball, he grew up in an athletic family, [a] very supportive family.”

Good said Connell’s competitive spirit came from his older brothers, Cody and Kevin. Cody, who serves as the head boy’s basketball coach at David Crockett High School, said his younger brother had no choice but to join in when it came to sports.

“He’s just one of those that if he wanted to compete with us, we weren’t going to take it easy on him,” Cody Connell said. “So he knew he had to grow up fast.”

While Connell spent much of his playing days outside of Tennessee, Colby Backus spent the second half of his high school career at Daniel Boone. While his senior year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his athletic ability truly showed during his time in college and beyond.

“He was with us for the entire year last year coming out of Walter State,” said Johnson City Doughboys Manager Kevin Mahoney. “Committing to the University of Tennessee. And he’s a special kid.”

Backus played for the Doughboys in 2023. Mahoney said he became a major player for their team throughout the season.

“He battled through some adversity,” said Mahoney. “Battled through some growing pains, and he came out on top and finished the year out. Great for us and was an integral part of our championship last year.”

Mahoney, Good, and Cody Connell all said that the honor of being in the College World Series is well deserved.

“I think Colby deserved everything he gets,” said Mahoney. “Everything positive he gets he deserves because he works hard for it.”

“[Kirby’s] a great kid,” said Cody Connell. “He deserves every bit of that. My family is so proud of him.”

“I’m very happy for those two young men and their families,” said Good. “Everything they get, they deserve.”

The Volunteers will take on Florida State in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.