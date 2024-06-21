Johnson City native and Vol pitcher Kirby Connell will do anything when called upon

(WJHL) — Top-ranked Tennessee volunteers relief pitcher Kirby Connell is one of the most popular players on the team with his big arm, larger-than-life personality, and handlebar mustache for baseball games.

The Johnson City native, who’s in graduate school is the one guy coach Tony Vitello turns to on the mound when things get tough …. and he doesn’t mind the pressure.

“My role has changed over the years. You know, whatever catches me, whatever role the country gives me, I’m not going to take it and go with it. So, you know, it’s been different. I’ve come in and, you know, faced one batter. I’ve come in and thrown five innings just to be able to go out there and, you know, have the trust that he has in me, as, you know, just go out there and throw strikes, says Connell.”

His bullpen mate Zander Sechrist said Connell is like “the Dale Earnhardt of Knoxville” because everyone wants to cheer for him no matter where he’s at in life, no matter what team he’s on

