Johnson City native Landon Knack optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. — The LA Dodgers have optioned Johnson City native Landon Knack to triple-a Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Knack threw five innings of one-run ball during his last start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, but he will head back to the minors nonetheless.

Knack has made a really strong impression through his first three MLB starts. Knack has pitched 16 innings, and has allowed just five earned runs, good for a 2.81 ERA.

