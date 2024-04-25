Johnson City native Landon Knack gets first-career MLB win

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – In just the second big-league start of his baseball career, Landon Knack picked up the win on the mound as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Johnson City native and ETSU alum pitched 6.0 innings, allowing just two runs on three hits, while striking out five batters on Wednesday night.

Vols’ Backus earns high praise from Vitello

He threw 94 total pitches on the evening, 54 of them for strikes.

Los Angeles rolled past Washington, 11-2.

Knack now has nine strikeouts in a pair of starts for the Dodgers this season, after making his MLB debut back on April 17.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.