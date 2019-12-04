Johnson carries Louisiana-Lafayette past SE Louisiana 98-81

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) -- Jalen Johnson had a career-high 26 points to go with 10 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Southeastern Louisiana 98-81 on Tuesday night.

Cedric Russell had 16 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (5-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kobe Julien added 12 points and seven assists. Tirus Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

The Ragin' Cajuns shot 57% from the floor (32-56) while limiting Southeastern Louisiana to 30-of-68 shooting (44%). They also win the rebound battle, 41-27.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tyron Brewer had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (2-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Nick Caldwell added 16 points and Jeremiah Saunders had 12 points.

Louisiana-Lafayette faces Arizona State on the road on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana plays Southern-New Orleans at home on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com