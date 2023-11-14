Johnson C. Smith will play Fort Valley State in inaugural Florida Beach Bowl

Fort Valley State running back Brandon Marshall, running against Tuskegee earlier this season, is second in the SIAC with 893 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

FORT LAUDERDALE — The teams have been selected for the first Florida Beach Bowl - pitting two Historically Black College and University programs.

The game, which will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at DRV PNK Stadium, will pit the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls (7-3) of the CIAA against the Fort Valley State Wildcats (7-3) of the SIAC. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

"This is an epic and historic moment," said Victor Robenson, the CEO of Florida Beach Bowl. “We are thrilled to bring these top teams to South Florida, and to make waves and score big for the Fort Lauderdale area and all of the surrounding communities.”

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), the visiting team, is a private school located in Charlotte, N.C., and founded in 1867. “We are honored to take part in this historic event,” said head coach Maurice Flowers. “It's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our athletes. We are ready to bring our A-game to Fort Lauderdale.”

Fort Valley State University (FVSU), the home team, was rated Georgia’s No. 1 public HBCU for the sixth year in a row, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 annual college rankings. Located in Fort Valley, it was founded in 1895. The school's athletic director is Dr. Renae Myles Payne, who had been the University of Miami's Senior Associate Athletic Director before leaving in January to lead FVSU's athletics department.

More: 'It means everything': Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman football reflect on Florida Classic rivalry

“We see it as an opportunity not just to compete, but to be a part of history," Payne said. "Our student-athletes and fans are extremely excited to represent Fort Valley State University and the SIAC, on such a grand stage.”

Tickets are available at FloridaBeachBowl.com. Student ticket prices start at $15 and general ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Group sales for 20 tickets or more should contact the Florida Beach Bowl.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls playing Fort Valley State Wildcats in Florida Beach Bowl