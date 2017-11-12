Johnson, Blue Jackets beat Red Wings 2-1 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) -- The last thing Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson expected as their shootout with the Detroit Red Wings dragged on was that he'd hear his name called.

When he did get the call, he got the job done.

Johnson scored in the ninth round of the shootout to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday night.

''I hadn't done a shootout in a long time,'' Johnson said. ''You're half watching for entertainment and half watching for just in case it goes a long way.''

Columbus stopped a four-game losing streak and halted Detroit's run of 12 straight shootout victories.

On his winner, Johnson pulled the puck to his forehand and beat Jimmy Howard with a stick-side deke move.

''Howie was feeling it, he was really challenging, so I knew I was going to go down and deke,'' Johnson said.

Artemi Panarin scored for Columbus in the first period, and Andreas Athanasiou replied for the Red Wings in the third period to send the game to overtime.

There wouldn't have been a shootout if not for a spectacular save by Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in OT. Detroit's Anthony Mantha and Athanasiou broke in alone. Mantha slid the puck across to Athanasiou, who looked to have an open net, but Bobrovsky made a desperate lunge and got a piece of the puck.

''I just throw what I could and the puck hit my heel,'' Bobrovsky said. ''It was good but you're not going to make that every night.''

The game was barely underway when the Blue Jackets grabbed the lead. The Wings got caught flat-footed when Darren Helm turned it over during a line change. David Savard chipped the puck past two Detroit defenders along the boards and it ended up on the stick of Oliver Bjorkstrand, whose quick feed to the front of the net was deflected in by Panarin at 1:07 for his second goal in the past 14 games.