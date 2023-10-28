Will Leger ran into the end zone untouched after Muhlenberg blocked the kick

Johns Hopkins improbably beat Muhlenberg 34-28 on Saturday. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tight end Will Leger’s awareness got Johns Hopkins a 34-28 win over Muhlenberg as time expired on Saturday in a wild finish to a Division III football game.

Johns Hopkins lined up for a game-winning 31-yard kick with seconds to go. The kick got blocked at the line of scrimmage and Leger had the wherewithal to pick the ball up and ran it into the end zone untouched for the game-winning TD.

Take a look at how it happened.

Will Leger wins the game for @JHU_Football in one of the most unbelievable endings I’ve witnessed - a blocked 31yd FG is picked up by him and run in from 20 yards out. Hopkins beats @DigInMules, 34-28. @D3FBHuddle #d3fb pic.twitter.com/eO6KVNaRVf — Frank Rossi (@FrankRossi) October 28, 2023

Leger’s play also kept Johns Hopkins' undefeated Division III season alive. The victory moves the Blue Jays to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the Centennial Conference. It’s the first loss of the season for Muhlenberg (7-1, 4-1).

The score was Leger’s third TD of the game. He gave JHU a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 7-yard catch and caught a 27-yard TD pass with a minute to go in the third quarter that gave the Blue Jays a 28-14 lead.

However, Muhlenberg scored twice within a four-minute span in the last half of the fourth quarter to tie the game.